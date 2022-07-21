LawCall
Cousins Maine Lobster

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Cousins Maine Lobster

Lobster and Roll Prep

Remove Maine lobster meat from packaging and place into colander and drain for 2-3 minutes. Warm skillet over medium heat. Brush sides of rolls with melted butter & lightly toast each side until golden brown.

Connecticut Roll

Bring a skillet to medium heat with melted butter. Sauté Maine lobster meat in butter for 30-45 seconds until warm. Place warmed Maine lobster meat gently inside toasted roll. Drizzle with drawn butter and a squeeze of lemon and enjoy!

Maine Roll

Delicately line inside of toasted roll with mayo. Place chilled Maine lobster meat gently inside toasted roll. Serve with a lemon wedge and enjoy!

