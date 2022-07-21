Cousins Maine Lobster

Lobster and Roll Prep

Remove Maine lobster meat from packaging and place into colander and drain for 2-3 minutes. Warm skillet over medium heat. Brush sides of rolls with melted butter & lightly toast each side until golden brown.

Connecticut Roll

Bring a skillet to medium heat with melted butter. Sauté Maine lobster meat in butter for 30-45 seconds until warm. Place warmed Maine lobster meat gently inside toasted roll. Drizzle with drawn butter and a squeeze of lemon and enjoy!

Maine Roll

Delicately line inside of toasted roll with mayo. Place chilled Maine lobster meat gently inside toasted roll. Serve with a lemon wedge and enjoy!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.