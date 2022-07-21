Cases of monkeypox have doubled in Alabama, but vaccine is on the way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state now has four cases of monkeypox, but hundreds of doses of monkeypox vaccine are on the way to the state.

The state health department confirmed the two additional probable cases of monkeypox on July 20, but wouldn’t say where in our state they were found.

Just one week before, ADPH confirmed the first two monkeypox cases in the state—one in Mobile County, the other right here in Jefferson County.

The state health department has already received a small amount of monkeypox vaccine, and the rest is expected to arrive sometime this week.

The district medical officer said right now, the state is getting about 1,200 doses, but we’re not talking about vaccinating the population just yet.

“These have to be requested very specifically because these are again from the strategic national stockpile. In the beginning, the vaccine will be limited to individuals that have been exposed to a known or probable case of monkeypox to prevent the infection or potential contacts that are at high risk of monkeypox-related complications,” said District Medical Officer for ADPH, Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

The monkeypox vaccines will be stored at ADPH’s main storage facility in Montgomery and will be distributed to other healthcare facilities as needed.

