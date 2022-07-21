Boligee homeowner frustrated with muddy water issues

BOLIGEE, Ala, (WBRC) - One Boligee homeowner who lives off of Greene County Road 81 says the city is dealing with water issues. Rose Marie Edwards says just getting a clean bath or shower is quite an ordeal.

“It’s muddy, number one, and my water bill is outrageously high,” said Edwards.

She claims she has to let her water run every morning for about 10 minutes before it becomes somewhat clear and therein lies the problem; the longer it runs, the higher her water bill is every month. In July, Edwards says she paid $250, far higher than the $70 a month she had paid before.

“This has been going on for about four years,” she claimed.

Although we saw what appeared to be clean water in Edwards’ home, she pointed out the brown ring in the toilet as proof.

“That’s the ring it leaves when it sits overnight,” said Edwards.

Not to mention one of her dresses which used to be white.

“Was all white but now. I don’t know. This is not white,” Edwards said.

The town of Boligee owns the water system, but Eutaw manages it. Town leaders tell us the underground pipes are really old. Eutaw officials tell WBRC they’re considering a loan grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management that could very well fix the problem. Eutaw says it’s evaluating all options right now.

“It’s not clear, not drinkable water,” said Edwards.

In the meantime, Rose Marie Edwards is beginning to wonder how much more of this can she take.

