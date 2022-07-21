LawCall
Birmingham Schools working to hire more teachers before the start of new school year

Districts like Birmingham City Schools have hired more than one hundred new educators for the...
Districts like Birmingham City Schools have hired more than one hundred new educators for the new year, but they are still finalizing around 60 more positions.(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School is right around the corner, but many districts are still working to make sure there are enough teachers before the start of a new school year.

Districts like Birmingham City Schools have hired more than one hundred new educators for the new year, but they are still finalizing around 60 more positions.

On July 20, the district hosted a new teacher orientation for 120 new teachers. They are learning details about the district and making sure they are ready to go for the new year that starts for students on August 8, 2022.

BCS officials said they are hiring 180 new teachers total, still needing to finalize 60 positions. They plan to do so at their board meeting next week. They also plan to have another hiring event that will soon be announced.

Officials said they are recruiting nationwide, hiring teachers from New York and California. They said one way they helped bring in new hires was by offering more resources and classes for teachers.

“We have a social and emotional learning department where they are teaching our teachers how to manage students and their emotions as they return to school for another full year of learning,” BCS Director of Professional Development Telisha Gilbert said. “We have been doing hiring events throughout the school year.”

Officials said they are still also working to fill other school positions like bus drivers, substitutes, and custodians.

