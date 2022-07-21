Back to School giveaway helps families fight rising inflation costs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Back to school giveaways are happening more often as the start of school quickly approaches. Some parents are taking advantage of the opportunity as money becomes tighter because of high inflation.

PRIDE, which stands for Parents Resource Institute Drug Education, hosted its second annual Back to School bash Wednesday in Tuscaloosa. Organizers called it a success because of the number of people who showed up and the amount of school supplies it gave away. Families who came early walked away with brand new backpacks and other school supplies.

PRIDE is a substance abuse prevention group based in Tuscaloosa. Nicole Shine, the executive director of PRIDE, explained how sponsors bought nearly $10,000 worth of back-to-school items and other merchandise. They gave it away within an hour.

Organizers felt with supply chain issues and rising inflation, folks might be more eager to come an event knowing there’s a big payoff for them at the end.

“It’s skyrocketed. It makes it hard to get the things on the little school supply lists that we get. I mean, I’ve bought a little at a time here and there. I’ve already spent double what I spent last year,” said Megan Smalley, a parent who brought her daughter to the back to school event.

PRIDE gave away more than 200 backpacks Wednesd

“We use this back to school bash to not only be a resource to the community because that what we want to be. We do it to give these school supplies away and to meet the community where they are.,” Shine told WBRC.

Shine hopes the event helped lighten the financial burden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.