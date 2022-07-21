Auburn’s day at media days saw Bryan Harsin make a stand

ATLANTA, Ga. (WBRC) - “Second time here, excited to be here,” Auburn coach, Bryan Harsin, said. “I know some of you out there looking at me didn’t expect me to be here.”

Harsin came out strong at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

After a turbulent off season, Harsin addressed the February investigation at the top of his press conference and said that would be the only time he would speak on it.

The one thing to come out of that investigation that Harsin called an attack on him and his family he said, was the team is stronger.

Harsin said the negativity is gone.

The players have bought in.

Derick Hall echoed his coach saying the team is showing up on time, and they’re getting it done in the classroom.

“They’ve decided this is who we are going to be, when they decided that it became a player driven team,” Harsin said. “And now as coaches, just give them a good plan, don’t spoil the talent and let those guys go out there and prepare themselves for when we step in that arena and get a chance to play.”

Some of the things the team did off the field to strengthen that team chemistry: paint ball!

Harsin he brought in a military group to speak and workout with the team as a group.

Harsin led Auburn to a victory in Baton Rouge for the first time in decades before ending the season on a losing streak.

But like a lot of stuff from last year, coach wants to move on.

