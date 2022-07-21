LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Alabama Power reports multiple outages after severe storms

Alabama Power reports multiple outages after severe storms
Alabama Power reports multiple outages after severe storms(KLTV)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is currently working to fix multiple outages after severe thunderstorms across the state.

At last check, there were more than 600 outages with more than 34,000 customers affected.

For more information on power outages, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people hurt during turbulence, plane diverted to BHM Shuttlesworth Airport
Several passengers injured during turbulence; plane diverted to BHM/Shuttlesworth
2-vehicle accident in Calera
40-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle accident in Calera
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business, officials say
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say
Woman arrested after dog bites Hanceville Police Officer
Woman arrested after dog bites Hanceville Police Officer

Latest News

Shelby County on pace to become 5th largest county in state
Shelby County on pace to become 5th largest county in state
Sizzling summer moving season
Sizzling summer moving season
Firehouse Shelter
Firehouse Shelter hits capacity and asks for community’s help to assist more people
Video appears to show delivery driver throw package, relieve self
Surveillance video appears to capture delivery driver urinating on Bibb Co. customer’s driveway