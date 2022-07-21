Alabama Power reports multiple outages after severe storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power is currently working to fix multiple outages after severe thunderstorms across the state.

At last check, there were more than 600 outages with more than 34,000 customers affected.

For more information on power outages, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.