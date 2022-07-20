LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Woman arrested after dog bites Hanceville Police Officer

Woman arrested after dog bites Hanceville Police Officer
Woman arrested after dog bites Hanceville Police Officer(Hanceville Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Hanceville Police Department say a woman has been arrested after her dog bit a police officer on July 19.

Authorities say that officers were responding to a call near the 500 block of County Road 540, after neighbors say a Pitbull attacked and severely injured their dog, and also tried to attack them.

Police say the officers then tried to find the dog and its owner. They went to a resident and found Shannon Michelle Cooper with a Pitbull on the leash. When officers tried to speak with Cooper, the dog was taken off of the leash, and attacked one of the officers, biting it several times in the leg. this prompted the officer to shoot the dog once, killing it.

The officer was taken to the hospital, and was treated for bites and other wounds. Since there was no proof of rabies vaccination for the dog, its remains were taken to a local veterinarian’s office to be tested.

Cooper was arrested and charged with Allowing Vicious Dog to Run at Large, Non-Control of a Dangerous Dog, Reckless Endangerment, and Third Degree Assault. She was taken to the Hanceville City Jail and is awaiting bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver...
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
African lioness Akili
The Birmingham Zoo’s African lioness, Akili, dies following introduction to new lion
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Homeland Security operation nets dozens of human trafficking-related arrests during The World Games
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat

Latest News

Summer program at University of Montevallo
Summer program at University of Montevallo
Gas prices under $4 a gallon in some areas
Gas prices under $4 a gallon in some areas
Metro Birmingham housing market slowing but still strong
Birmingham City Schools hosted a new teacher orientation session on July 20 to make sure their...
School districts already preparing for student’s return