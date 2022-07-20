Vecchia Pizzeria – Tomato Bruschetta & Herb Crostini

INGREDIENTS FOR TOMATO BRUSCHETTA:

6 Roma tomatoes, 1 1/2 lbs., diced

1/3 cup basil leaves, chopped

5 garlic cloves, divided

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

balsamic glaze, (optional)

INGREDIENTS FOR HERB CROSTINI:

1 ciabatta bread loaf

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup shredded parmesan cheese

Instructions for Bruschetta -

Core and dice tomatoes (or use a food chopper). Drain any excess juice and transfer tomatoes to a medium bowl. Stack basil leaves and roll them into a tube. Using a sharp knife, thinly slice the basil into ribbons and transfer to the bowl with tomatoes. Finely mince 5 garlic cloves. Mix 1 tsp of minced garlic into 3 Tbsp olive oil and set aside. Add remaining minced garlic to the mixing bowl with tomatoes. Season tomatoes with 2 Tbsp olive oil, 1 Tbsp balsamic, 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp black pepper. Stir gently to combine and set aside to marinate for 15-30 minutes. Serve with bruschetta toasts and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil or balsamic glaze.

Instructions for Herb Crostini:

Preheat oven to 400˚F with a rack in the center of the oven. Place toasts on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Cut toasts into 1/2″ thick slices. Arrange toasts on the prepared baking sheet and brush the garlic infused olive oil on both sides of toasts. Sprinkle tops with parmesan cheese and bake at 400˚F for 5 minutes then broil on high heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

