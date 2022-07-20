LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

UAB Football participates in Habitat for Humanity build

UAB football players participate in Habitat build SOURCE: UAB Football
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB football team helped reconstruct a house on Wednesday as the Blazers participated in their sixth annual Habitat for Humanity build.

UAB football players worked on the build for several hours, just blocks from their home at Protective Stadium.

The address for the build is 1431 34th St N, Birmingham.


google maps on website

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver...
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
African lioness Akili
The Birmingham Zoo’s African lioness, Akili, dies following introduction to new lion
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
Homeland Security operation nets dozens of human trafficking-related arrests during The World Games

Latest News

Plane diverted to Birmingham after severe turbulence
Several passengers injured during turbulence; plane diverted to BHM/Shuttlesworth
UAB football players participate in Habitat build SOURCE: UAB Football
UAB football players participate in Habitat build SOURCE: UAB Football
The snails were intercepted in Memphis.
U.S. Customs intercepts illegal Italian snails in Memphis
Plane diverted to BHM, passengers with turbulence injuries
Plane diverted to BHM, passengers with turbulence injuries