UAB Football participates in Habitat for Humanity build

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB football team helped reconstruct a house on Wednesday as the Blazers participated in their sixth annual Habitat for Humanity build.

UAB football players worked on the build for several hours, just blocks from their home at Protective Stadium.

The address for the build is 1431 34th St N, Birmingham.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.