Tuscaloosa Police searching for 30-year-old missing woman

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police investigators are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing 30-year-old woman.

Officers are currently searching for Alisa Brooke Guy, 30, who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Guy’s mother contacted police Tuesday to report her daughter missing, saying she hadn’t heard from her since last Thursday.

Officers are also searching for 43-year-old Eric Frank Steinwinder.

Eric Frank Steinwinder (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division have been unable to contact Steinwinder, although they have spoken with a family member and neighbors who spoke with or saw him as recently as Wednesday.

Officers are looking into an unconfirmed report the pair may have traveled by bus to Jackson, Mississippi on Thursday.

Search for r Alisa Brooke Guy (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

Anyone who has seen or has information about Guy or Steinwinder is asked to contact TPD immediately at 205-349-2121.

