LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa Police searching for 30-year-old missing woman

Search for r Alisa Brooke Guy
Search for r Alisa Brooke Guy(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police investigators are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing 30-year-old woman.

Officers are currently searching for Alisa Brooke Guy, 30, who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Guy’s mother contacted police Tuesday to report her daughter missing, saying she hadn’t heard from her since last Thursday.

Officers are also searching for 43-year-old Eric Frank Steinwinder.

Eric Frank Steinwinder
Eric Frank Steinwinder(Tuscaloosa Police Department)

Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division have been unable to contact Steinwinder, although they have spoken with a family member and neighbors who spoke with or saw him as recently as Wednesday.

Officers are looking into an unconfirmed report the pair may have traveled by bus to Jackson, Mississippi on Thursday.

Search for r Alisa Brooke Guy
Search for r Alisa Brooke Guy(Tuscaloosa Police Department)

Anyone who has seen or has information about Guy or Steinwinder is asked to contact TPD immediately at 205-349-2121.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver...
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
African lioness Akili
The Birmingham Zoo’s African lioness, Akili, dies following introduction to new lion
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
Homeland Security operation nets dozens of human trafficking-related arrests during The World Games

Latest News

2-vehicle accident in Calera
Person killed in 2-vehicle accident in Calera
Monkeypox
ADPH: 4 cases of monkeypox in Alabama; 2 are probable
Birmingham Zoo's CEO talks about tragic loss of lioness Akili
Birmingham Zoo's CEO talks about tragic loss of lioness Akili
John Andrew Bazor Jr.
Mobile man charged with threatening to assassinate president