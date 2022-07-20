LawCall
Several passengers injured during turbulence; plane diverted to BHM/Shuttlesworth

Plane diverted to BHM, passengers with turbulence injuries
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several plane passengers were injured during turbulence in a flight bound for Nashville, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service Captain Orlando Reynolds.

The American Airlines flight from Tampa was diverted to Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport after it hit severe turbulence over the Pensacola area, according to Birmingham Airport officials.

BFRS confirmed they were on the scene at the Birmingham Airport.

A total of 56 passengers were on the plane, 10 passengers were evaluated and seven were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, according to BFRS.

The plane is still in Birmingham. No word on when it will be moved.

