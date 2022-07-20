LawCall
School districts already preparing for student’s return

Local districts preparing for new school year
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School districts all across central Alabama are preparing for students return to the classroom. Birmingham City Schools hosted a new teacher orientation session on July 20 to make sure their staff are ready for students, even weeks before your kids return.

Approximately 125 new teachers spent Wednesday learning the ins and outs of BCS.

“We are training our teachers to be ready for day one. So we are introducing them to Schoology, Power School PD. All of those different resources and platforms that they will utilize this school year with their scholars when they return on August 8,” said Birmingham City Schools Director of Professional Development Telisha Gilbert.

It is not just about bringing staff up to date on the educational platforms. The group also learned about different teaching strategies on how to get the most out of their students.

“We want to make sure our teachers are equipped with the tools, so they are learning today about lesson planning, curriculum guides, also both social and emotional learning.”

Walker County’s Superintendent says his district is learning how to cope with rising inflation and gas prices.

“We do continue to monitor the fuel prices because that plays such a large role in our budget and right now the prices are going down and we just want that to continue,” said Walker County Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham.

The Walker County School District will have more than 100 buses on the road every day during the school year and Dr. Willingham says figuring out how to pay for the gas for those buses and stay in budget is a struggle all of our local school districts are facing.

