‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ aims to do thing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Two words to remembers these when you hit the road: slow down! Take it to heart because ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ is underway by state troopers, a catchy phrase with a serious goal in mind.

In terms of speeding tickets, ALEA says it won’t have a total until after the campaign ends on July 23, but there is a number troopers say should trouble all of us.

The number 300 is 300 too many so far this year in Alabama.

“We’ve experienced over 300 traffic fatalities. One traffic fatality is one too many,” said Trooper Reginal King.

That’s about average every year around this time, according to King. ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ has one goal, a mission shared by troopers in five southeastern states such as Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina.

“This particular initiative is going to take place on interstates and on state ways throughout the state of Alabama and the other four partners in other states as well,” said Trooper King.

In recent years, law enforcement in all states have noticed a dramatic increase in the number of people speeding, speeding in excess of 100 miles an hour on the interstates and tragically so many of these reckless driving habits end in deaths. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says nearly 43-thousand people died in motor vehicle crashes last year in the country. Speeding is often a contributing factor in all traffic fatalities.

“One of the best ways to avoid traffic crash simply by maintaining defensive posture and maintain situational awareness at all times,” King said.

Operation Southern Slow Down used to be known as Operation Southern Shield but no matter the title, its aim remains the same; ‘brake’ the speeding habit and live.

The program got its start five years ago.

