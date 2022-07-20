LawCall
Job expo for the disabled held in Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizers of a special job fair in West Alabama hoped it would not only help people with disabilities get hired, but get hired more often.

WBRC spoke to several people with a disability looking for work. Sarah Price said it’s another step in the process of her becoming more independent and would show others what she’s capable of doing. Sarah Price has a job now, but she believes she’s capable of doing more if given the chance.

“I think this is important because I need a way to get more independent and find places to go to work and learn more skills for my daily life,” she explained.

This was United Cerebral Palsy of West Alabama’s first disability hiring expo. Businesses, people with a disability and their advocates filled the auditorium at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy Tuesday. Between 15 to 20 companies attended the event. Organizers like United Cerebral Palsy of West Alabama brought those groups in the community together to better position people with a disability to get a job. They wanted those job seekers to interact with agencies looking to fill positions with people who can do the work and want to do it well.

“One of the slogans that we have at UCP is see the able not the label. We truly believe that everyone has an ability and we just know how to help them find their ability, what’s their niche,” according to Cody Ingram, CEO of UCP of West Alabama.

West Alabama Works was also on hand to enter the information of those job seekers into a database. People who unable to find a job Tuesday will be contacted when jobs become available that they’re qualified to perform.

