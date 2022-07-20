Heat advisory issued for most of Central Alabama Wednesday and Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday everyone! It is a warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. In some spots, it already feels like it is in the lower 80s thanks to the high humidity levels. The good news is that we are dry this morning unlike yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar showing mostly clear conditions across Central Alabama with some showers and storms to our east in Georgia. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of Central Alabama today starting at 11 AM and ending at 9 PM. The only county not included in the advisory is Clay. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the mid 90s today with a heat index at or above 105°F. Please avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the afternoon hours. Stay hydrated and take several breaks if you plan on working outdoors. I doubt we’ll see any relief from the heat this afternoon from a passing shower or storm. Most of our models keep us dry. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for a stray shower or storm. The rest of us will remain partly cloudy this afternoon with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. If you plan on being outdoors this evening, plan for a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid 80s by 7-8 PM.

Next Big Thing: The big story tomorrow is the threat for strong and severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a standard slight risk - threat level two out of five - for most of Central Alabama. The biggest threats tomorrow afternoon and evening will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. We think the best chance for active weather will likely occur between 12 PM - 7 PM. I think the highest chance for widespread showers and storms will likely occur along and south of I-20. Our northern counties such as Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties may not see a much rain as areas farther south. Tomorrow morning will likely start out dry and very warm with temperatures in the upper 70s. We are forecasting temperatures to quickly heat up into the low to mid 90s early Thursday afternoon before storms develop. Heat advisory will continue into tomorrow and expire at 7 PM. The heat index tomorrow afternoon could climb at or above 105°F. Please have ways to receive critical weather information tomorrow. The evening commute could be difficult for some spots that receive intense storms.

Widely Scattered Storms Friday: A weak cold front will move through Central Alabama and stall across the southern half of the state. We’ll likely start Friday morning off with a stray shower or storm with temperatures in the mid 70s. We will introduce a 30-40% chance for widely scattered storms Friday afternoon and evening for areas south of I-20. If you live in Cullman, Jasper, and Hamilton, you’ll likely remain dry Friday. We will end up with a partly sunny sky with highs in the lower 90s with feels like temperatures in the 100°F-105°F range.

Hot and Humid Weekend: The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be very hot and muggy. Morning temperatures will likely start out in the low to mid 70s. We are forecasting highs to climb into the mid 90s over the weekend. A few spots in west Alabama could reach the upper 90s. With high humidity levels, the heat index will likely climb at or above 105°F. It will not surprise me if we see another round of heat advisories for Central Alabama on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances appear limited at 20%. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors over the weekend.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains quiet as we head into the final days of July. It isn’t unusual to see quiet activity during this time of the year. The hurricane season normally peaks in late August and September. It ends on November 30th. It is still forecast to become active. Sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic remain well above average. If you plan on heading down to the Alabama Gulf Coast this week, plan for scattered storms each day. Temperatures will likely climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with lows in the upper 70s. The rip current threat will remain low to moderate for the remainder of the week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.