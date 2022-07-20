Grand tour of new Tutwiler Hall at UA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The new Tutwiler Hall at UA more than passes the ‘wow’ factor test!

The university gave the grand tour to local media outlets and it’s quite a place. More than 12-hundred freshmen girls will begin to move on August 3. The new Tutwiler replaces the old one, which was imploded on July 4. The dorm costs 150 million dollars and its sports private and double rooms, private baths, a private courtyard and a stunning view of Bryant-Denny Stadium from the second floor.

“There is a spectacular community space that is two levels with big windows looking out over the stadium, so it has great comfort furniture. It has TVs so if you’re not at the game and you wanna watch. You’ll have a beautiful view up to the second floor and out the window to the stadium, so it’s hard to narrow it down, so that might be my favorite space,” said UA Director of Housing Alicia Brown.

The new dorm also has a storm shelter, large enough to hold more than the population that will live in the new Tutwiler Hall. University leaders say it took two years to build it.

