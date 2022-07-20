Firehouse Shelter hits capacity and asks for community’s help to assist more people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The excessive heat has local shelters over capacity. On July 18, the Firehouse Shelter was not able to take in any more people looking for a place to sleep.

Executive Director for Firehouse Ministries, Anne Rygiel, said the capacity of the overnight shelter is 90 people. But they have been hosting upwards of 120 people some nights.

“So that means people are sleeping on cots, in our chapel, in our lunchroom and so when we reach our limit we really want to make sure people aren’t just being dropped off by family or hospitals or other agencies. So we can make sure everyone has a safe place to sleep.”

Rygiel said the shelter is asking for the community’s help so they can assist more people. Items such as cots mean more places for someone to sleep.

“When we hit that capacity, there is nowhere else for people to go which is why we take our capacity limits very seriously and we try to take in just one more person. Just one more person! Which is how we ended up 30 people over in the first place,” said Rygiel.

The shelter houses 5,000 individuals per year. Client Azeley Woods sought help in October. In August, he’ll be moving into his own apartment. He said with assistance from the community, it’s helping people like him get by.

“The start is here. So we need help starting. We need help with food. We need help with clothing,” said Azeley.

The Amazon Wishlist, which includes cots and laundry detergent can be found here.

More information on Firehouse Shelter can be found here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.