Etowah Co. man facing 17 child pornography charges

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A registered sex offender is facing 17 counts of child pornography charges in Etowah County.

Sheriff Jonathan Horton says Clayton Carl Kelley, 53, of Putnam County, Georgia, was arrested on 11 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, two counts of Electronic Solicitation of a Child, two counts of Transmitting Obscene Material, and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office says Kelley was already a registered sex offender in Georgia. He was charged and pled guilty to indecent exposure in 2019 in Calhoun County.

Patricia Falcon, the Executive Director of the James M. Barrie Center in Gadsden says cases like these involving crimes against children happen way too often. She says the center sees about 300 children annually.

“We certainly see many children with allegations of child sexual abuse or severe physical abuse or even children who have witnessed a violent crime in their community. They come to have a forensic interview,” says Falcon. “Children that have been a victim of child pornography or been involved in distribution someway of child sexual abuse material. Even human trafficking.”

In cases like these, the child advocacy center works closely with victims, their families and law enforcement.

“It’s a comprehensive approach,” says Falcon, “and it’s set up so that the child does not have to go and tell their trauma. Their history of what’s just happened to them to multiple people. We want to make sure they have that safe place to come talk to one person. And we’ll hopefully prevent them from having to repeat their trauma to other people over and over. Which can be more traumatizing.”

Falcon wants to remind parents to remain vigilant and have open conversations with their children.

“Talking to children about safe and unsafe people,” says Falcon. “Talking to kids about things that might make them uncomfortable. It might be a hug or something like that. A kiss that they don’t want to give but they feel obligated to do. It’s okay for children to say no and most importantly, parents talk to children about who to tell. Who are safe people that they can tell.”

To learn more about the James Barrie Center and victim resources, you can visit their Facebook page. .

