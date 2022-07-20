Cullman United Way creates gas card giveaway program

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman United Way is teaming up with local businesses and nonprofits to launch a new program designed to help some of our neighbors afford the gas they need to get to the grocery store or doctor’s office.

A few dozen have received gas cards in Cullman, but the city’s United Way Executive Director says their phones have been ringing off the hook.

To qualify for the program you don’t contact the United Way, instead ask the foodbank or outreach organization for a referral.

Then the United Way will award cards on a case by case basis.

While still only a week old, United Way’s Executive Director says programs like this are critical, especially with Cullman experiencing a shortage in the number of public transit workers and resources.

“Between the carts problem, between the gas prices being high, it really has created a problem where a lot of people are just not able to afford to get the gas to take themselves or they are not able to get that free transportation from carts like they are used to. So it really has become a really critical issue for our community here,” said Cullman United Way Executive Director Waid Harbison.

The United Way still has hundreds of cards to give out and say if you’re struggling to afford transportation to get the basics your family needs they want to help.

