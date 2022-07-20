LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Cullman United Way creates gas card giveaway program

Cullman United Way helping people get gas cards
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman United Way is teaming up with local businesses and nonprofits to launch a new program designed to help some of our neighbors afford the gas they need to get to the grocery store or doctor’s office.

A few dozen have received gas cards in Cullman, but the city’s United Way Executive Director says their phones have been ringing off the hook.

To qualify for the program you don’t contact the United Way, instead ask the foodbank or outreach organization for a referral.

Then the United Way will award cards on a case by case basis.

While still only a week old, United Way’s Executive Director says programs like this are critical, especially with Cullman experiencing a shortage in the number of public transit workers and resources.

“Between the carts problem, between the gas prices being high, it really has created a problem where a lot of people are just not able to afford to get the gas to take themselves or they are not able to get that free transportation from carts like they are used to. So it really has become a really critical issue for our community here,” said Cullman United Way Executive Director Waid Harbison.

The United Way still has hundreds of cards to give out and say if you’re struggling to afford transportation to get the basics your family needs they want to help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver...
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
African lioness Akili
The Birmingham Zoo’s African lioness, Akili, dies following introduction to new lion
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
Homeland Security operation nets dozens of human trafficking-related arrests during The World Games

Latest News

Metro Birmingham housing market slowing but still strong
Birmingham City Schools hosted a new teacher orientation session on July 20 to make sure their...
School districts already preparing for student’s return
A program from the Jefferson County 4-H is giving Birmingham students a chance to experience...
Kids in Birmingham learn financial literacy in hopes of ending the cycle of poverty
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ is underway by state troopers, a catchy phrase with a serious...
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ aims to reduce accidents
Proceeds from BRW will feed directly back into the Birmingham community.
Birmingham Restaurant Week returns July 21-30