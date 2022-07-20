LawCall
Bryce Young wins ESPY for best college male athlete

QB Bryce Young talks to media SOURCE: The University of Alabama
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has won the 2022 ESPY Award for Best College Athlete in Men’s Sports.

Young wins the award after throwing for more than 4,800 yards and 47 touchdowns in 2021. Young was named the winner over Georgetown soccer player Dante Polvara, Maryland lacrosse player Logan Wisnauskas, and Gonzaga basketball player Chet Holmgren.

Young is the second Alabama player to win this award. Former Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith won the award in 2021.

