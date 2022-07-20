Birmingham Restaurant Week returns July 21-30

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) is happening Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 30.

The 10-day event brings patrons the opportunity to indulge in two, three and four-course meals at a prix-fixe price at local participating restaurants, bars, and food trucks. Proceeds from BRW will feed directly back into the Birmingham community through a donation to FeedBHM, a food rescue program of Grace Klein Community (GKC) that rescues food to end hunger and food waste.

Food and drink lovers with a taste for adventure can look forward to special breakfast, lunch and/or dinner prix-fixe menus ranging from $5 to $50 per person – making it easy and affordable for everyone to enjoy a taste of Birmingham’s diverse food scene. Known as Birmingham’s premier culinary and beverage event, BRW aims to support local restaurants by giving individuals incentives to enjoy the South’s most vibrant culinary destination one bite at a time. BRW helps stimulate the local economy and boosts local love for Birmingham’s award-winning and world-class restaurant selection.

Organizers expect approximately 50 Birmingham-area restaurants, food trucks, bars and coffee shops to participate in BRW 2022 - Summer Edition and join in on Birmingham’s renowned food and beverage promotional blitz. Those currently registered include the following restaurants:

5 Point Public Bar Oyster House

Audrey’s Restaurant

Avondale Common House

Aww Shucks Fire Roasted Corn

Bay Leaf Modern Indian Cuisine & Bar

Chop N Fresh

Bistro Two Eighteen

Blueroot

Bocca Ristorante

Dread River Distilling Company

Dreamland BBQ

East 59 Café

Eats Highland

El ZunZún

Farrelly’s Southern Bar & Kitchen

Fat Charles BBQ

Filter Coffee Parlor

Hero Doughnuts and Buns – Downtown

Hero Doughnuts and Buns – Homewood

Ironwood Kitchen and Cocktails

Galley & Garden

Jambo Grill

La Perla Nayarita

Little Donkey

Melt Avondale

Michael’s Restaurant

Moonshine Rooftop Bar at The Elyton Hotel

Ocean

Ovenbird

Rojo

Roots & Revelry

Sabor Latino

Slice Pizza & Brewhouse – Lakeview

Slice Pizza & Brewhouse – Vestavia

Socu Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar

Sol Y Luna

Tasty Town

The Gardens Cafe by Kathy G

The Yard Birmingham at Elyton Hotel

Tortugas Pizza – Southside

Vino

Diners can search participating restaurants and their special menus on the BRW website on the Eat/Drink page. Users can view participating businesses by neighborhood, meal, price point, service, or other desired option to aid in planning their BRW culinary plan of attack.

“At Spire, we understand the vital role restaurants and other businesses in the food and beverage industry play in a community,” says Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama. “That’s why we’re proud to continue our partnership with Birmingham Restaurant Week, support our local restaurants and provide the community with a way to connect through enjoying great food and drink. Restaurant Week has proved to be the perfect way to do that, and we’re looking forward to continuing to build an even stronger connection this year.”

The summer’s edition of BRW will benefit FeedBHM, a food rescue program of GKC, an educational and charitable nonprofit providing support to food-insecure families in the Birmingham area. By rescuing food that would typically go to a landfill, FeedBHM is able to fill the stomachs and pantries of those in need. With an overall vision to eliminate hunger and food waste in Birmingham by 2025, this is a perfect partnership for BRW to spotlight FeedBHM.

“Giving back is and always has been at the heart of our mission. We are excited to enjoy another event with promises to give back to those who truly need it most while having the opportunity to enjoy delicious food and libations that have continuously put Birmingham on the map ‚” said Bill Stoeffhaas, co-founder of BRW and owner of Style Advertising, the organizer of BRW. “BRW’s 10-day culinary affair provides an opportunity for the public to revisit old favorites or experience new restaurants while allowing local chefs to showcase delicious recipes that put Birmingham on the foodie road map.”

For more information about BRW, visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com.

