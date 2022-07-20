LawCall
2-vehicle accident with severe injuries in Calera

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - People suffered what Calera Police are calling severe injuries in an accident Wednesday morning.

A car and an SUV collided on Highway 70 near the entrance to Waterford Subdivision. It happened around 8 a.m.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

We do not yet know how many people were injured in the accident.


