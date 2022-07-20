2-vehicle accident with severe injuries in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - People suffered what Calera Police are calling severe injuries in an accident Wednesday morning.

A car and an SUV collided on Highway 70 near the entrance to Waterford Subdivision. It happened around 8 a.m.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

We do not yet know how many people were injured in the accident.

We are investigating an accident with severe injuries on Highway 70 near the entrance to Waterford Subdivision. Please avoid this area if possible. — Calera Alabama Police Department (@CaleraPolice) July 20, 2022

