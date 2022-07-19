World Games CEO Nick Sellers reflects on the international competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games are now over but the cleanup efforts continued on Tuesday. Crews are still working to break down stages and tents both at the World Games Plaza and inside Protective Stadium.

“We got a lot of wrap up happening. The work of cleaning up the venues and the final numbers,” said World Games CEO Nick Sellers.

The Birmingham resident expressed gratitude, not only to the city but to all the volunteers who made the last two weeks possible. He also says ticket sales surged over the last two months.

“370,000 plus tickets and all were distributed and that is through our sponsors and ticket packages, volunteers and other. About 50,000 tickets were sold just in the last six to eight weeks.”

Organizers had projected the games would create a $256 million dollar economic impact but Sellers says he’s not sure if they will reach that number. Still, he’s confident the international competition has boosted Birmingham’s future.

“This was broadcast in over 60 countries. It was streamed all over the world. Millions and millions of people got to see our city and see us in in a new light and I think in doing so we started to see each other in a new light and what we can achieve when we come together. That is what we were trying to do with this moment. I think it will set us up for bigger things in the future, and I think there is no doubt that the positive image of Birmingham was enhanced by this.”

He also believes the city will be even better prepared for large events moving forward.

“There is no question that the teamwork and the regional cooperation that we were able to achieve during through World Games will benefit the 2025 World Police and Fire Games. That is a big international event as well. I think there is a lot of learnings that we got that we can help support that team as they continue to prepare for it.”

Sellers and his team are now beginning to break down the data, as well as find long term employment options for the volunteers who are interested.

