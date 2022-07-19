LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Woman arrested in Birmingham homicide

Birmingham Police say Talana Cherry, 44, is in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
Birmingham Police say Talana Cherry, 44, is in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman has been arrested in a homicide that happened July 16, 2022.

Birmingham Police say Talana Cherry, 44, is in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Rodrequiz Amison Jr. was shot and killed in the 200 block of 52nd Street North. Officers found Amison lying unresponsive inside a home from a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation suggests Amison was involved in an argument at the home involving a firearm. During the argument he was shot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver...
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
Homeland Security operation nets dozens of human trafficking-related arrests during The World Games
11-year-old Leeds boy killed in ATV accident
This tiger shark caught by Ric Collier weighed in at over 466 pounds
Thousands return to Dauphin Island for the first day of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo
Fire at billiards business in Pelham
Billiards business catches fire in Pelham

Latest News

African lioness Akili
The Birmingham Zoo’s African lioness, Akili, dies following introduction to new lion
Saban on 'cleaning house'
Saban on 'cleaning house'
More people are looking for side hustles or second jobs as inflation drives up costs.
More people turn to side hustles out of necessity as inflation drives prices up
The fire started at a home in the 1000 block of Parrish Lane.
One person in stable condition after Tuesday morning house fire