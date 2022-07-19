Woman arrested in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman has been arrested in a homicide that happened July 16, 2022.

Birmingham Police say Talana Cherry, 44, is in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Rodrequiz Amison Jr. was shot and killed in the 200 block of 52nd Street North. Officers found Amison lying unresponsive inside a home from a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation suggests Amison was involved in an argument at the home involving a firearm. During the argument he was shot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.