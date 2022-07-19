Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke’s family reports positive developments in case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of retired Sgt. Alex Drueke reported several positive developments in the case, after Drueke and another volunteer soldier Andy Huynh were captured in Ukraine.

Drueke’s aunt, Dianna Shaw, sent these updates to WBRC FOX6 News:

Drueke’s and Huynh’s personal items were delivered safely and intact to Mrs. Drueke by a member of the unit they were with, including credit cards, passports and other important documents. She is hand delivering Huynh’s items to his fiance Joy Black.

The U.S. State Department is open to meeting in person with our families and we’re working to schedule that as well as in person meetings with our elected members of Congress.

Our two families are building a joint website to provide updates and a countdown to the men’s release and it will include a press kit, a prayer wall, and a way to request wearable buttons/stickers.

The Drueke family is planning several events to raise awareness, including a big dog adoption in Drueke’s honor and placing “Angel boxes” and/or painted rocks on the Appalachian Trail.

We are very encouraged by Pres. Biden’s executive order allowing the State Department to share more information with families of detainees and hostages. Our hearts continue to be with all the families with loved ones in Russian detention for whatever reason.

Shaw said the last time Drueke called the State Department or his mother was on Friday, July 8, 2022. Huynh has still not made any calls. The International Committee of the Red Cross told Mrs. Drueke last week that they have not been successful in getting permission to make a wellness visit with the men from the Russian-backed separatists calling themselves the DPR, and they are continuing to make that request.

In that call with his mother Bunny, Sgt. Drueke said he is doing fine, and is currently in no real danger.

Sgt. Drueke, who is from Tuscaloosa, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, from Hartselle, were captured by Russian forces while training Ukrainians to fight in their war with Russia.

Sgt. Drueke also said he saw Andy, and that they both recently met with their lawyer.

