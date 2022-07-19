LawCall
Registered Georgia sex offender faces several charges in Alabama involving children

Clayton Carl Kelley
Clayton Carl Kelley(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Georgia man faces several charges involving children following his arrest in Alabama, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Horton said Clayton Carl Kelley, 53, of Putnam Co Georgia, was arrested on 11 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, 2 counts of Electronic Solicitation of a Child, 2 counts of Transmitting Obscene Material, and 2 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Horton said Kelley was already a registered sex offender out of Georgia.

A Sheriff’s Department report showed a female child was picked up in the middle of the night by Kelley. During an ongoing investigation it was discovered Kelly had picked two female juveniles up and took them to a local park. Investigator Brandi Fuller said when Kelley picked them up he gave them marijuana. On another occasion Kelley sent videos and pictures to the juveniles and also gave them alcohol, Fuller said.

Kelley was placed in the Etowah County Jail on July 14, 2022.

Kelley’s bond has been set at $421,000 with bond conditions upon release of no unsupervised contact with any child under 18, no contact with the victims, no smartphone or other electronic devices.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

