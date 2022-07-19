One person in stable condition after Tuesday morning house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is in stable condition after a Tuesday morning house fire in Birmingham.

The fire started at a home in the 1000 block of Parrish Lane. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke.

Firefighters are checking for hot spots right now.

