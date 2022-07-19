LawCall
Advertisement

One person in stable condition after Tuesday morning house fire

The fire started at a home in the 1000 block of Parrish Lane.
The fire started at a home in the 1000 block of Parrish Lane.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is in stable condition after a Tuesday morning house fire in Birmingham.

The fire started at a home in the 1000 block of Parrish Lane. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke.

Firefighters are checking for hot spots right now.

