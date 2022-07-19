New home-building business opens in Chelsea

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another new business is opening in Chelsea.

Equity Homebuilders is officially up and running.

The mayor and members of the Shelby County Chamber gathered to cut the ribbon and officially open the new Equity Homebuilders design enter in Chelsea.

This is no traditional office.

Equity Homebuilders will operate out of a model home. It’s a way to educate their clients on the homebuilding process.

The founders of Equity Homebuilders - Jane Barnette, Erin Jordan, and Jeff Sollie - chose the Chelsea area because it provides an opportunity to grow.

“When we were looking for a location to share our business with this environment, not only because of this natural beauty was exciting to us, but how the chamber and the local government work together to create a plan in how they want this area especially in Chelsea marketplace to grow.” Sollie said.

They will offer tax incentives for seller applications and there is tax money available through energy efficient mortgages.

They will offer a 10-year warranty that includes health, comfort and durability to ultimately create a healthy environment.

