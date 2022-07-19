Kid lands massive tiger muskie on his first cast of the day at a Colorado reservoir

GRANITE, Colo. (KKTV) - What a young Colorado boy thought was a snag ended up being the catch of his life!

Jeff Werner reached out 11 News after his son was able to reel in a 48-inch tiger muskie. Werner did have to lend a helping hand to his boy at the end of a long battle.

“After a fight I helped go in the lake and pull it up to shore before the line broke,” Werner wrote to 11 News.

This wasn’t a conventional catch. Jeff’s son Bradley was using a push-button reel on a pole meant for kids. The Werners have family in Colorado Springs and were visiting from Kansas when they caught this massive monster.

Of course any angler’s first question... where did they land this fish? The Werners were on a small fishing boat at Clear Creek Reservoir north of Buena Vista on Friday.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the verified record by weight for tiger muskie is 40 lbs 2 ounces. with an “unverified” length of 53 inches.

If anyone is interested in reporting a possible state record fish by length, they are welcome to fill out an application by clicking here. You must provide a picture of the fish on a measuring device and have a witness signature on the application. You then have to mail the application to CPW’s Assistant Chief of Hatcheries in Denver. To qualify for a length record you have to release the fish back into the water. To report a state record fish by weight, the fish must be weighed at one of CPW’s regional offices. It cannot be frozen, gutted, or altered in any way. A CPW aquatic biologist will weigh the fish and submit the application for you.

Click here for more on CPW’s “Master Angler Program Award.”

