Greenetrack responds for first time in tax order dispute

GREENE COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC) - Breaking news out of Greene County today, no more electronic bingo at Greenetrack in Eutaw. The move comes after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled Greenetrack owes the state a staggering $76 million dollar plus tax bill.

Greenetrack leader Luther Winn says he’s willing to sit down with the state and work out a plan. Meanwhile, Winn made it clear he sees the recent ruling as a modern-day “financial lynching.”

Winn is referring to the Alabama Supreme Court ruling in late June that Greenetrack owed the state $76 million in back taxes, a period dating back to a four year time-frame from 2004 to 2008. The court’s ruling comes after two lower court rulings and an Alabama Tax Tribunal opinion stated Greenetrack was exempt from certain taxes based on a 1975 law. Still, Luther Winn says they will do away with electronic bingo and transition to horse-racing machines which have already been declared legal.

“Would be wiling to sit down with us and try to work out some kind of plan because although I believe it’s wrong my attorneys have told me they’ve never seen anything like this ever,” said Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn.

“The city of Eutaw receives over $50,000 per month from electronic bingo which has truly been a blessing to us because as you all know we had problems with taxes and electronic bingo really helped us come out of that debt,” said Eutaw Mayor LaTasha Johnson.

“My mind is all over the place when it comes to this decision. I really don’t understand it because if two courts rule in our favor why rule against us?” said Greenetrack cashier LaToya Pelt.

Alabama attorney general Steve Marshall supported the court’s decision and released the following statement to WBRC:

The Alabama Supreme Court ruled on June 30 that Greentrack’s scheme did not immunize it from taxes and did not comply with Alabama law, rendering a judgement for the state that will allow over $76 million in unpaid taxes and interest to be collected. It is now time for Greenetrack to pay those long overdue taxes.

