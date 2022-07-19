First Alert for clusters of rain and storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are watching a weak cold front that has triggered showers and storms across Central Alabama over the past 24 hours. We’ve had clusters of storms move through the area overnight that has produced pockets of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. We haven’t seen any severe storms, but a few storms could pack a punch and possibly produce small hail. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with clusters of rain and storms across the Southeast. Most of these storms are moving to the east-southeast. If you encounter stormy weather this morning, plan for heavy rainfall, reduced visibility, frequent lightning, and gusty winds up to 30-40 mph. Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 70s this morning. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky this morning with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. We will end up with a partly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like it is around 100°F-103°F this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will hold on to a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms today. The best chance for rain will likely occur this morning and into the early afternoon hours. A few storms are still possible late this afternoon and evening, but they will likely remain isolated. The best coverage for rain this evening will likely occur in parts of east-northeast Alabama. Storms should remain below severe criteria today, but I still can’t rule out a few strong storms that could pack a punch. We will end up mostly dry late this evening with temperatures cooling into the lower 80s by 7-8 PM.

Isolated Storms Possible Wednesday: We will trend a little drier as we head into tomorrow. We will start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with temperatures in the mid 70s. An isolated shower or two will be possible tomorrow afternoon as we heat up into the mid 90s. Rain chance around 20-30%. Heat and humidity will be the big story tomorrow. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like it is close to 105°F. A heat advisory has already been issued for north Alabama including Cullman County Wednesday. We will be very close to heat advisory criteria tomorrow and Thursday, so make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks if you work outdoors.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week will involve another weak cold front that is forecast to move into Central Alabama Thursday evening and night. We’ll start Thursday off mostly dry and very warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will likely be humid and hot Thursday with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index could climb above 105°F. Storm chances are forecast to develop Thursday evening as a weak cold front approaches the area. With plenty of heat and humidity in place, storms that form could become strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a standard slight risk - threat level 2 out of 5 - for areas along and south of I-20 Thursday. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, frequent lightning, and large hail. Storms will also be capable of producing heavy rainfall. Make sure you stay weather aware Thursday evening and into early Friday morning.

Drying Out This Weekend: Rain chances will begin to lower as we approach the weekend. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s. The best chance to see a few storms Friday will likely end up in our southern counties such as Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Clay, and Talladega. Saturday and Sunday will likely end up mostly dry with only an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Morning lows are expected to cool into the low to mid 70 with highs in the mid 90s. It will be a hot and humid weekend with a heat index around 105°F-109°F. Heat advisories will likely be issued Saturday and Sunday as the heat increases across the area. If you plan on being outdoors, wear sunscreen and stay hydrated. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities between 11 AM - 6 PM.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.