Cowabunga! Jefferson Co. child with Sickle Cell receives big surprise

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County child recently home from the hospital is in for a big surprise.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and community partners will visit Christian Hatcher who has Sickle Cell and was hospitalized for acute chest syndrome. To lift his spirits, he will get a special message from one of his favorite Ninja Turtles.

“It is because of community partnerships like this, that this county continues to thrive,” Sheriff Mark Pettway said. “As a community, when we work together to provide thoughtful acts of kindness like this, we can change the narrative in our county to one that is of love and positivity all around.”

