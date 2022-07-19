The Compassion Project viewed as a success by organizers and participants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday is the final night in a new collaboration aimed at providing relief to the homeless during the World Games.

In the eyes of organizers, the last two weeks have been phenomenal, but what has them smiling is everything the program has meant to those less fortunate.

“It means a lot to me, it is almost a tearjerker,” said homeless participant Derrick Binion.

For nearly two weeks homeless individuals were able to visit Faith Chapel Care Center. Once there they could shower, get their clothes washed, and take shelter from the sun. Several organizations also came out routinely to counsel, or equip individuals with the tools necessary to rejoin the workforce.

“What these volunteers and some of these entities have come together to provide has been so resourceful that I feel quite confident that if more of this happened in the future then more people could see a different perspective on homelessness that we could move forward in the city,” said Binion.

The group also provided three meals each day with businesses from all across Central Alabama donating to God’s Loving Hand Ministries and Food for Our Journey.

“Every day I would hand out about one hundred meals for breakfast, before seconds, and then we would have seconds. For lunch was about 150 to 160, and then dinner was slightly less than, maybe 130 to 140,” said Food for Journey Executive Director Kelly Greene.

Still, organizers say this is just the beginning.

“Now we are having meetings after this meeting, to talk about how we can continue collaborating as partners to help serve the needs of our friends who are experiencing homelessness,” said Faith Chapel Care Center Director Debra Blaylock.

Those who visited the facility over the last two weeks also had the chance to fill out surveys and give their opinions or the temporary houses volunteers created for them. Originally there was hope the temporary shelters would house some homeless during the international competition.

However, that notion ended a few weeks prior to the games. Still, organizers plan to use that information while making further improvements to the shelters in hopes of one day providing the resource to the local homeless.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.