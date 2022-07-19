Carjacking suspects at large following pursuit from Clanton to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple suspects are wanted in Central Alabama following a reported carjacking and foot chase, according to Clanton Police Department.

Clanton Police Department says they were dispatched to the 700 block of Studdard Drive on report of a carjacking. The victim called law enforcement to report a black SUV followed him to his home and into his driveway.

Clanton PD says the victim then said two men got out of the SUV, approached him with AR-15 style rifles and ordered him out of the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene toward Temple Road.

The victim provided officers with a description which CPD says led them to notice the two vehicles speeding on I-65 NB.

“Clanton, Jemison, Chilton County Sheriff’s Department, Calera, Shelby County, Jefferson and numerous other jurisdictions assisted in the chase,” said Lt. Cameron Bates with the Clanton Police Department.

The pursuit continued to the 4000 block of 49th Court North in Birmingham, where officers say the suspects in both vehicles bailed from the cars and began fleeing on foot. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office provided K9s to assist in the foot chase, according to CPD.

CPD reports the black SUV that the suspects used to follow the initial victim was also identified by police as stolen from Mountain Brook with a stolen license plate. Officers say firearms and numerous other items of evidentiary value were recovered.

At this time, no suspects are in custody and the case is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Joseph Smitherman at (205) 755-1194 ext. 307 or email jsmitherman@clantonal.gov.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.