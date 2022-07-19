LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Blue Angels name first female fighter jet demonstration pilot

Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.
Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.(@USNAVYBLUEANGELS)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron has made a historic choice for its upcoming season.

The Blue Angels announced Monday the first female pilot will fly its fighter jet demonstration.

Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.

She will need to complete an intensive five-month training program with the other new members of the team.

While Lee is the first female fighter jet demonstration pilot, the Blue Angels said hundreds of female Navy service members and Marines have served with the team over the last 55 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver...
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
11-year-old Leeds boy killed in ATV accident
Homeland Security operation nets dozens of human trafficking-related arrests during The World Games
This tiger shark caught by Ric Collier weighed in at over 466 pounds
Thousands return to Dauphin Island for the first day of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo
Fire at billiards business in Pelham
Billiards business catches fire in Pelham

Latest News

File - Coffins of 21 teenagers who died in a mysterious tragedy at a nightclub in the early...
Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Searching for Summer Wells | Don Wells releases letter to ‘kidnappers’
Uvalde families say they're afraid of next month's return to school despite newly announced...
Texas school shooter left trail of ominous warning signs
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
Inmate dies several weeks after assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility