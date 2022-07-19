LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Alabama court sets Sept 22 execution for 1990 triple killing

The clerk’s office says 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to receive a lethal injection on...
The clerk’s office says 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to receive a lethal injection on Sept. 22.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court has set an execution date for a mentally disturbed truck driver convicted of killing three men in a workplace shooting rampage more than two decades ago.

The clerk’s office says 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to receive a lethal injection on Sept. 22.

Miller could still mount a legal challenge seeking to block his execution.

Lee Holdbrooks and Scott Yancy were shot to death at Ferguson Enterprises in Pelham, where Miller worked. And Terry Jarvis was killed at Post Airgas, where Miller previously was employed.

Another inmate is set for execution later this month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver...
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
30-year-old Laferris Jamarco Williams of Tuscaloosa.
At least five injured after car crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant
11-year-old Leeds boy killed in ATV accident
Fire at billiards business in Pelham
Billiards business catches fire in Pelham
Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a body...
JCSO: Body found in Edgewater community

Latest News

Alabama has closed a bond deal to build two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 prisoners...
Alabama closes bond deal to build mega-prisons
Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should...
Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case
The Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 announced 10 matchups set for next January 28, a...
SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups set for January 2023
The Alabama Supreme Court has set an execution date for inmate Joe Nathan James Jr.
Alabama Supreme Court sets execution date for inmate