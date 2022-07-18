United Way of Central Alabama helps parents send their kids back to school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United Way of Central Alabama is helping children go back to school.

The Back-to-School Backpack Drive is happening now through August 4. UWCA teams up with agencies such as the Boys and Girls Club, Big Brother Big Sister and the Salvation Army to distribute school supplies to students in need.

This year, they believe they will need 1,500 backpacks.

“Every kid needs to have the tools to be successful. I don’t care who those kids are. And the way we look at is, that all the kids are our kids. This is our community, this is our home. We need to take care of them,” said Director of United Way Hands On, Benga Harrison.

Information on the drive, including a supply list, can be found here.

