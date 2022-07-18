Stolen vehicle in Clanton leads to chase, suspects on the run

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - There was an active search for two suspects Monday afternoon after a victim’s SUV was stolen in Clanton, according to the Clanton Police Department.

Officers said the victim told police they were followed home by a black SUV. The victim said two males got out of the SUV with long rifles and took the vehicle.

No one was hurt.

A Clanton Police officer spotted the stolen vehicle on I-65NB in Clanton and started the chase.

Officers said at some point officers lost the suspects in the chase and ditched the vehicle in North Birmingham.

Several law enforcement agencies are helping in the search.

WBRC will update this story as we get more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.