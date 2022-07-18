LawCall
State reading scores are in, Tuscaloosa sits at 75 percent

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Third grade reading scores are in across the state and all things considered when you factor in COVID-19 and in-home learning, educators say the results are okay. According to the Alabama Department of Education, the state average is 78%, meaning 78% of Alabama’s third graders are reading at or above grade level. We’ll start with Tuscaloosa County, a county school district with more than 1,300 third graders.

The latest scores show that 77.4% of those third graders are reading at or above grade level. Some schools performed lower than that, others performed higher so you have the average. It’s a similar story in the Tuscaloosa City School District. Third graders scored 75% at reading level.

“We also noticed our schools that are below-average seem to have a higher percentage of students who speak English as a second language and this test was given in English so you have an elementary aged child who is learning English, so we don’t expect them to be on grade level,” said Tuscaloosa County Public School Superintendent Dr. Keri Johnson.

“I think it’s important to note how incredible our teachers though are being relentless making sure all students are proficient before third grade. Our teachers are going through level training and they are doing all the professional development to make sure our students are prepared,” said Tuscaloosa City Public School Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria.

According to the Alabama Department of Education, nearly 53,000 third graders were assessed in the grading.

