Planned paving project at Alford Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, July 19, Alford Avenue and the I-65 overpass will be undergoing some construction, according to Hoover Police Department.

Hoover PD says a paving project will be underway. weather permitting. A time estimate was not given for the construction. Plan your route accordingly and look for traffic alerts.

