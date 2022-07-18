More than 16 pounds of meth seized in drug investigation in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - One man was arrested, a second suspect is not in custody, following a drug investigation in Jefferson County.

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Division were conducting an investigation on the eastern side of Jefferson County.

During the investigation, detectives initiated a tactical interaction with two people who deputies said both had been previously identified as taking part in illegal drug activity related to the investigation.

During the interaction, 24-year-old Nigel Essex Stevenson was taken into custody, while a second suspect took off.

Detectives seized 16.8 pounds of methamphetamine and a handgun during the arrest.

Stevenson is being held at the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham on charges of Drug Trafficking.

Nigel Essex Stevenson (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

