Man dies following single-vehicle accident in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 39-year-old Georgia man died following a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, Lauren Kenneth Owens, 39, of Folkston, Georgia, was critically injured when the car he was in left the roadway, and then struck a tree and a culvert.

Owens died from his injuries while at the hospital on Sunday, July 17, 2022, according to trooper.

Another passenger was injured.

The crash occurred on Cherokee County 19 near Cherokee County 6, approximately nine miles north of Piedmont, in Cherokee County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

