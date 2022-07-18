BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting out the day warm and muggy. It’s a little warmer in west Alabama where temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s. It’s slightly cooler in east Alabama with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows clouds moving in from west to east. We are tracking a cold front to our northwest that is producing a line of showers and storms in parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This cold front is expected to slowly move into Central Alabama later today giving us a higher chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk - threat level one out of five - for parts of northwest Alabama today. Any storm that develops today could produce strong wind gusts, small hail, frequent lightning, and pockets of heavy rainfall. Plan for increasing clouds today with most of us ending up mostly cloudy this afternoon and evening. We will hold on to a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see rainfall today, but at least our coverage for storms is higher today compared to this weekend. High temperatures are forecast to briefly warm into the lower 90s with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. If you see rain this afternoon, it should cool us down into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lingering showers and storms will be possible as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 80s by 7-8 PM. Temperatures will likely cool into the low to mid 70s by Tuesday morning.

First Alert for scattered showers and storms Monday (wbrc)

Scattered Storms Expected Tuesday: A weak cold front will likely linger across Central Alabama Tuesday. There’s a chance we could see scattered showers and storms Tuesday morning. Storms will likely linger into the afternoon and shift to the south. Tuesday should end up mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Rain chance around 50-60%. The severe threat appears low Tuesday, but I can’t rule out a few storms that produce gusty winds and small hail. Storms that develop can create poor visibility thanks to heavy rainfall.

Drying Out Wednesday: The cold front is forecast to weaken and stall to our south. Most of Wednesday is shaping up to be mostly dry and hot. Temperatures are forecast to heat into the low to mid 90s with a heat index around 100°F-105°F. A heat advisory may be issued if heat index values climb around 105°F. An isolated shower or storm will be possible Wednesday, but the majority of Central Alabama will likely stay dry. The best chance for rain will likely occur across the southern half of Alabama Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Scattered Storms Return Thursday: Another cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Thursday giving us a chance for scattered showers and storms. High temperatures ahead of the front could briefly warm into the low to mid 90s. We will introduce a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening. The heat index ahead of the storms could climb around 105°F early Thursday afternoon. Lingering showers and storms will be possible Thursday night. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out Thursday.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is looking drier and hot. We’ll hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms Friday with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances will lower to 20% and remain isolated over the weekend. The weekend is looking partly cloudy and hot with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index could climb at or above 105°F when you factor in the higher humidity levels. If a storm develops over the weekend, it will likely occur along and south of I-20. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors Saturday and Sunday.

