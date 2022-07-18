Dedication of Merrill Hall at JSU

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A dedication ceremony was held for the new Hugh D. Merrill Hall at Jacksonville State University on Monday, July 18, 2022. Merrill Hall was rebuilt following the March 2018 tornado that destroyed the original building.

The original Hugh D. Merrill Hall, opened in 1970, was named in honor of of Rep. Hugh D. Merrill of Anniston, who was instrumental in helping to change the status of JSU from a teachers’ college to a state college and ultimately to a respected university.

He also served as president pro tempore of the board of trustees for the university from 1968 until 1980. He was a cousin of current Secretary of State John Merrill. Secretary Merrill was one of the speakers at the dedication.

On March 19, 2018, Merrill Hall was destroyed by an EF-3 tornado. The home of the College of Business and Industry has been rebuilt as a 105,000-square-foot building featuring a 300-seat auditorium, three-story atrium and common space, 12 academic classrooms, a Finance Lab, an in-house Career Development Center, job interview rooms, team working areas for group projects, faculty and staff offices and a Dean’s Suite.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.