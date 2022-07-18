LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Birmingham synagogue marked as a historic site for its role in the Civil Rights Movement

Synagogue unveils historical marker for attempted bombing
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - July 17 marked a day of reflection and celebration at a Birmingham synagogue.

Now marked as a historic site, the Temple Beth El still stands after an attempted bombing more than 60 years ago.

“54 sticks of dynamite were placed in a window well right outside this building on April 28, 1958. Luckily it did not detonate, but if it had, it would’ve destroyed this building and much of the city block,” Margaret Norman with Temple Beth El said.

Temple Beth El on 21st Street in Birmingham was targeted during the civil rights era due to the role some Jewish people had in supporting equal rights for black people.

Officials believe the bomb didn’t detonate because it rained.

64 years later, the community gathered at the historical site to learn about its history and spread a message of unity.

Lisa McNair, the sister of Denise McNair, one of the four little girls killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, which happened five years after the attempted attack at Temple Beth El, attended the dedication.

“That hate, it reached a lot of people. It attacked a lot of people. We have to stand up and speak up against it when we see it. We are so much better together when we love each other. When we find things in common and enjoy each other’s differences. That’s really what the world should be,” Lisa McNair said.

No one was ever charged with the attempted bombing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox
UPDATE: Second case of monkeypox virus infection in Alabama
Golden Crest Circle apartment fire
Birmingham apartment complex catches fire early Saturday
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Tent city grows near I-59/20 in Tuscaloosa
Tent city grows near Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

A local sheriff's deputy meets Greek athlete at The World Games.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy makes unique connection during The World Games
Sheriff's Deputy makes unique connection during World Games
Sheriff's Deputy makes unique connection during World Games
Synagogue unveils historical marker for attempted bombing
Synagogue unveils historical marker for attempted bombing
COVID-19 positivity rate up in Alabama
COVID-19 positivity rate up in Alabama