Billiards business catches fire in Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple firefighters and agencies, including Pelham Fire, are working to control a fire at Poppa G’s Billiards in the 2700 block of Chandalar Place Drive. This is an active scene with multiple departments on scene.
The fire started around 9:30 a.m.
Officers said the area was safely evacuated. No one was injured.
Chief Jones with Pelham Fire Dept. said the fire started, got into the attic area and spread quickly
Pelham Fire, Hoover Fire and Alabaster Fire all worked together to fight the fire.
Investigators said this is a business area of Pelham. No word on how it started.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.