Billiards business catches fire in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple firefighters and agencies, including Pelham Fire, are working to control a fire at Poppa G’s Billiards in the 2700 block of Chandalar Place Drive. This is an active scene with multiple departments on scene.

The fire started around 9:30 a.m.

Officers said the area was safely evacuated. No one was injured.

Chief Jones with Pelham Fire Dept. said the fire started, got into the attic area and spread quickly

Pelham Fire, Hoover Fire and Alabaster Fire all worked together to fight the fire.

Defensive fight continues at Poppa G’s



Media: you may use this video with credit to Pelham Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/w9AonVEBzE — Pelham Fire Department (@PelhamFire) July 18, 2022

Fire at billiards business in Pelham (WBRC)

Investigators said this is a business area of Pelham. No word on how it started.

Traffic Alert: Due to a structural fire, road closures are necessary at these locations:

-Crosscreek Trail at Highway 31

-Chandalar place drive at 31 -chandalar place drive at chandalar drive

-Corporate Way

**Do not drive over fire hoses in the area. — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) July 18, 2022

Engines are working to bring a fire under control in the 2700 block of Chandalar Place Drive. This is an active scene with multiple departments on scene. Area is safely evacuated.



Official info will come from this agency and @PelhamPoliceAL pic.twitter.com/to7I16ZkJA — Pelham Fire Department (@PelhamFire) July 18, 2022

