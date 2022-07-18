LawCall
Billiards business catches fire in Pelham

Fire at billiards business in Pelham
Fire at billiards business in Pelham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple firefighters and agencies, including Pelham Fire, are working to control a fire at Poppa G’s Billiards in the 2700 block of Chandalar Place Drive. This is an active scene with multiple departments on scene.

The fire started around 9:30 a.m.

Officers said the area was safely evacuated. No one was injured.

Chief Jones with Pelham Fire Dept. said the fire started, got into the attic area and spread quickly

Pelham Fire, Hoover Fire and Alabaster Fire all worked together to fight the fire.

Fire at billiards business in Pelham
Fire at billiards business in Pelham(WBRC)

Investigators said this is a business area of Pelham. No word on how it started.

