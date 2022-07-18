Automated gates added to Moundville Archeological Park

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Visitors to Moundville Archeological Park will notice some significant changes before entering the grounds.

The University of Alabama owns the park and added a new automated gate to the park’s main entrance earlier this month.

There is one main road to get in and out of the park.

This new security gate was installed at that entrance July 11, 2022.

To get in now you’ll have to enter a pass code or be allowed through by someone in the front office of Moundville Archeological Park.

The Park’s Interim Director felt the change was needed to cut down on trespassing and to get a better idea of who may be trying to visit there.

“Because the most important thing for us to do is to conserve these mounds so that they’re here for future generations just like they were done before. That’s part of the reason that we have the gates back in. We have residents that come in and walk. We have school groups so it’s also a safety thing as well,” Lindsey Gordon told WBRC.

In addition, the park introduced the Moundville Residents Pass which includes free admission to the park, excluding certain events, and a unique code to use at the automated gate when entering the park.

With this pass, you will receive FREE admission* and a unique code to use at the automated gate each time you enter the Park. To apply, please bring a valid Driver’s License and recent utility bill with your current Moundville address to the Admissions Building. All past and present pass holders will need to reapply to receive a new pass and gate code.

For more information, please call (205) 371-2234.

Park Hours

8:30am-6:00pm

