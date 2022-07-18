Alabama DHR increases bonuses for child care workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) has announced plans to increase bonuses that child care workers can receive from Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants.

The original initiative was announced in November 2021. Since then, DHR has awarded more than 4,000 grants to help child care providers recruit and retain staff as the industry recovers from the pandemic. DHR says more than 10,000 workers have received bonuses each quarter since the program started.

The bonuses will increase to $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff for the remaining five quarterly grants.

Applications for the next quarter will be accepted between August 22 and September 16.

To qualify, providers must be licensed and operating in good standing with DHR when they apply.

The two-year grant period ends in September 2023. Five more opportunities remain to receive the bonus. The grants are provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Child care workers have doubled down on their commitment to children and families throughout the pandemic, so we’re thrilled to further compensate these extremely valuable employees who care for Alabama’s children every day,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “In addition to rewarding their hard work, our goal is to give child care providers an extra edge as they recruit new workers in today’s highly competitive job market.”

For more details, you can visit the Alabama DHR website by clicking here.

