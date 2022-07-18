LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

2-year-old dies in drowning incident at Lake Meredith

Lake Meredith
Lake Meredith(none)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 2-year-old girl is dead following a drowning incident at Lake Meredith.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens responded immediately Saturday around 6:00 p.m. to the Sandy Beach area, where they performed CPR on the girl and then took her across the lake to Fritch Fortress for more advanced medical care.

The Fritch Volunteer Fire Department blocked the road allowing for an ambulance to come in, when officials say a drunk driver ran into an emergency vehicle delaying response by about 20 minutes.

The driver, Damon Elliot Creek was arrested and has multiple charges including: public intoxication, interfere with public duties, duty on striking unattended vehicle, driving while license invalid and failure to identify.

The girl was transported to Golden Plains Community Hospital, where they continued performing CPR the entire way.

The Fritch Fire Chief says CPR was performed for about an hour.

The death of the girl has been deemed accidental.

Officials want to remind the community of the importance of wearing life jackets when you are in or even near the water, along with the importance of yielding to emergency vehicles whether you are in a car or on foot.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after car crashes into restaurant
At least five injured after car crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant
Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a body...
JCSO: Body found in Edgewater community
Moundville business owner disappointed in The World Games showing
The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months...
Health officials on avoiding back-to-school disruptions with new COVID-19 surge
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall

Latest News

In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
‘Like a tsunami’: Huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
Lionel Richie at TWG Closing Ceremony
Lionel, Randy Owen, American Idols & others help Birmingham say goodbye to The World Games
Dangerous conditions in the water and on shore as ‘historic’ south swell rolls in
Dangerous conditions in the water and on shore as ‘historic’ south swell rolls in
Synagogue unveils historical marker for attempted bombing
Birmingham synagogue marked as a historic site for its role in the Civil Rights Movement
A local sheriff's deputy meets Greek athlete at The World Games.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy makes unique connection during The World Games